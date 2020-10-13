David H. McNaughton, Sr.

David Hamilton McNaughton, Sr., age 76, of Lancaster, PA passed away in his home, with his loving family by his side, on Thursday morning, October 8, 2020, after an eleven-month battle with cancer. David is survived by his wife of twenty-six years, Carolyn McNaughton, his children, Laura McNaughton, David McNaughton, Jr., Jaclyn Gilbert, and Samantha Toscano, and his grandchildren, Hamilton, Eve, and Violet McNaughton, and Leland Gilbert.
Born in Orange, NJ on June 5, 1944, David was the son of Charles D. McNaughton and Shirley H. McNaughton. A 1962 graduate of Indiana Joint High School, David received his B.S. in Accounting from Penn State University, where he played football under a four-year scholarship as a starting fullback. In 1965, in the Penn State v. Syracuse game, after a 73- yard drive, David did an infamous backflip one yard out from the end zone for the touchdown. That year, he was named MVP by Pittsburgh Curbstone Coaches and was selected for the Associated Press All-East first team. David rushed 884 yards in 1965, making him the second best single-season rusher in Penn State history.
After college, David worked in sales and marketing at Armstrong World Industries and Keystone Lighting Company, before buying Keener Manufacturing Company in 1984, which he owned and operated for twenty-four years. In 2008, he started a new enterprise, TagPrinters.com.
Throughout his life, David was a passionate entrepreneur, an avid dog-lover, and devoted husband and father who attended St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Since his cancer diagnosis in November 2019, Dave fought the unknowns of his condition with undying strength, faith, and resilience. David's larger-than-life spirit will be deeply missed.
