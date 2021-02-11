David H. Gray, 77, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021. He was the husband of Ida C. Spencer Gray, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Howard Gray, Sr., and Reba V. Thomas Gray.
David had a 45 year career as a professional long-distance truck driver, working 30 years for Yellow Freight. He collected elephants of all shapes and sizes, was a Mason, and a member of the Elks Club. He loved to go to Ocean City, MD on vacation and enjoyed going on many cruises with his wife.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his daughters: Latoya Spencer and Jennifer Rascoe, both of Lancaster, Juanita Joyner of NC, Joan Bennet of Chester, PA, and Sharhonda Bennett of NC; his sons, Dwayne Spencer of Lebanon, and David Gray, Jr. and Ronald Gray, both of Lancaster, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received by David's family on Monday, February 15, 2021 from 6-8 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Masks are required for entrance to the funeral home and attendance number requirements will be observed. A private funeral service will be held for immediate family only on Tuesday. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
