David H. Good, of Leola, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 92. He was the founder of Good's Farm Machinery Auction in 1961, now known as Wolgemuth Auction, and started Leola Produce Auction in 1984. He was the husband of the late Laura Sauder Good who passed away in May 2008.
He is survived by: children, Irvin husband of the late Alta Weaver Good, Nancy wife of the late Cletus Ressler, Frances Groff, all of Leola, Ralph husband of Kimberly Smith Good of Harrisburg, Florence wife of Daniel Sommers of Rustburg, VA, Edward husband of Lydia Martin Good of Leola, David Good, Jr. of New Holland, Elmer S. Good of Akron, Lois wife of Ivan Zook of Bird-in-Hand, Lewis S. Good of Leola; 16 grandchildren; two step grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sarah Newswanger of Leola, Rebecca Wenger of Austin, TX, Barbara Rissler of Louisiana, Emma Witmer of Leola, Mable Burkholder of Fleetwood. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ella Rissler, son-in-law, Samuel Rissler, brothers, Henry, Paul and Isaac Good.
A viewing will be held at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2-4:00 pm and 6-8:00 pm. The funeral service will be private with interment in Groffdale (Frame) Mennonite Cemetery. Furman's - Leola
