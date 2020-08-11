David George Hughes, formerly of Lancaster, went to his Heavenly Home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 6, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ in 1936, he was the son of Hugh and Hazel Hughes. David had a wonderful childhood with a very loving and close nuclear and extended family. In 1964 he married Mary Ann Hoppe, and they were happily married for 56 years.
David graduated from Bloomfield High School, NJ in 1954, McPherson College, KS in 1961, received a teaching certificate from Michigan State University in 1964, and received a Master's from Paterson State College in 1969. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-58.
He taught 7th grade science for many years in Little Falls, NJ. He then finished out his career in the maintenance department at West Essex Regional High School in North Caldwell, NJ. He retired from working in the NJ school system in June 1994. At that point he and his wife moved to Speculator, NY where he started his own landscaping business called The Lawn Ranger. They happily lived in Speculator for 20 years until they moved to Lancaster in December 2013.
Over the years David was a freshman basketball coach, served as a volunteer for Boys Brigade and Camp of the Woods, and was an elder, deacon and trustee at various churches. David's hobbies included downhill skiing, snowmobiling, sailing, jogging and following the stock market. He had a playful outgoing personality, was devoted to his family and will be sorely missed by all.
Along with his wife, David also is survived by three of his children: Michelle Stark and her husband Jim of Newton, NJ, David and his wife Heather of Newark, DE, and Mark and his wife Melissa of Lake Pleasant, NY. David has six grandchildren: Myles, Theodore, and Anna Kate Hughes, Mark Stark, and Joshua and Lilly Hughes. He also leaves behind his brother Ted Hughes of Shrewsbury, MA, and beloved nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his son, Theodore Hugh Hughes, who passed on at age 2 ½ following open-heart surgery.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. The family will receive guests at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory may be made to The Jesus Film Project, P O Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862-8222. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com