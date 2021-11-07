David Gantz Brubaker entered into heaven on October 30, 2021. He was the son of David and Ethel Brubaker.
He is survived by his children; Debra (Dervin) Miller, David (Kim) Brubaker, Chrissiann (Steven) Fair, Linda (Dennis) Stewart, Julia Ryan, and Connie (Ben) Brubaker and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Also survived by two sisters, Lois Baltozer and Phyllis Ruitt (Tom). Predeceased in death by a son, John, on October 1.
He owned and operated Brubaker Crane Service.; a job he enjoyed until the age of 83.
