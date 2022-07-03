David G. Roark, 65, of Lancaster, passed away June 29, 2022. He was born to the late James Roark and Frances Blevins. He was a dedicated commercial and residential painter for over 40 years. David's work ethic and pride would shine through on the projects he worked on.
He was a big fan of the New York Giants, and found joy in music of just about any sort. He was fond of old cowboy westerns and M.A.S.H. David enjoyed spending time with family, whether it be at Ocean City on the boardwalk or taking a stroll around Long's Park. He was also quick to make a joke to get a laugh out of those around him.
David is survived by his children; David Roark, husband of Vicki of Lancaster, Jerry Eshelman of Lancaster, Heather Roark of Lancaster, Dean Roark, husband of Kirstie of Seattle, WA, and Alex Roark of Lancaster; his grandchildren, Ethan, David and Cassidy; and his siblings James Roark, Robert Roark, Kenny Roark, Diane Roark, and Rennie Roark. Along with his parents, he is preceded in his passing by a grandchild.
A time of sharing will be held graveside at 11 AM on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
