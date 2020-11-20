David G. Price, 66, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Columbia to Shirley J. (Bayman) Price and the late Donald G. Price and and was the husband of Sue L. (Stanton) Price with whom he shared 47 years of marriage.
He attended Calvary Church, Landis Valley Road, Lancaster. He was always interested in learning something, was a mentor, and enjoyed helping others. He loved to fish and hunt, loved his pets and animals in general, and especially loved his family.
David worked as a building equipment operator and journeyman plumber for 28 years.
In addition to his mother and wife, David is survived by a daughter, Sara F., wife of Lyle Service of Lititz, a son, Nathan, husband of Myndi Price of Stevens; two grandchildren, Alyiha and Trenton Price; three brothers, Donald, Rick, and Jim Price, five sisters, Judy Bennett, Barb Price, Brenda Klugh, Sharon Leonard, and Sandy Price.
Funeral services will be private for the family. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 3 to 5 pm at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th St., Akron.
A private interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to Water Street Rescue Mission, Teen Challenge, or North Star Initiative.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
