David G. Musselman, Jr., 64, of Tyrone, formerly of Fredericksburg, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Eunice M. (Witmer) Musselman for 43 years.
Born on January 12, 1956 in New Holland, David was the son of the late David G. and Esther (Stoltzfus) Musselman. He faithfully served his Lord and Savior for 50 years and was a member of the Shirksville Mennonite Church, where he served as trustee for 18 years. Most of his life he was a farmer and mechanic. He enjoyed attending auctions, and he treasured time spent with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Rhonda wife of Mahlon Faus of Sunbury and Theresa wife of Stephen Burkholder of Tyrone; sons, Jeffrey husband of LaRonda (Lehman) of Orrstown, Joel husband of Sarah Jane (Weaver) of Annville, and David G. III husband of Joy (Ebersole) of Cumberland, MD; 23 grandchildren; brothers; Raymond and John of Myerstown and Harold of New Holland; and sisters; Dolores Musselman, Patricia Musselman and Alice Rieff, all of New Holland, and Phyllis Newswanger of Danville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Amos and sister Irene Sauder.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Swatara Mennonite Church, 10 Camp Swatara Rd., Myerstown. Interment will be at Shirksville Mennonite Church Cemetery, Fredericksburg. A viewing for David will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 1-3:00 p.m. and 5-8:00 p.m. at Swatara Mennonite Church.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
A living tribute »