David G. Moyer, Jr.

David George Moyer, Jr., 82, of Strasburg, PA died at home on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born September 26, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA, and grew up in North Wales, PA. He owned and operated Mount Vernon Enterprises, Inc. in Gap, PA from 1969 to 1983 and Moyer's Book Barn in Strasburg from 1983 to 2020.
He is survived by Judy, his wife of nearly 63 years; three daughters, Terry (Richard) Young of Aberdeen, NC, Lisa (Joel) Fritz of Fort Wayne, IN, Jane (Philip) Geiger of Strasburg, PA; five grandchildren, Tyler and Helen Young, David Griffith, Mercedes and Aiden Geiger; brothers Stephen Moyer and Charles Wheeler; and a sister Katherine Wheeler. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Moyer.
Services are private. Contributions may be made in David's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller at Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
