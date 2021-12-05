David G. “Habby” Habecker, 56, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Frank G. and Ruthann (Stauffer) Habecker.
David was a Parts Lister Group Leader for Quality Custom Cabinetry, New Holland. An avid fisherman, he loved cooking and BBQing, Pink Floyd, and Dave Matthews. An overall fun-loving guy to family and friends alike.
David is survived by his sister, Alisha M., wife of Timothy S. Rohrer of Lititz; nephews, Trevor S. Rohrer, Benjamin I. Rohrer, and aunts and uncles, Lois (Stauffer) and Robert C. Zink, Donald T. and Karen Stauffer, Karen (Habecker) Seibel.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the Millport Mennonite Church, 820 Log Cabin Road, Leola, followed by funeral services at 10:30 AM, with Pastor Jeremiah Kleyein officiating. Interment will take place in the Millport Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to FishAmerica Foundation, 1001 North Fairfax Street, Suite 501, Alexandria, VA 2234.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.