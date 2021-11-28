David G. Denning, Sr., age 80, formerly of Christiana, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Frances Kirchmyer Denning, with whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage. He was born in Saint Clair, PA, son of the late Joseph C. Sr. and Emma Hassenbein Denning. David served in the United States Navy. His passion in life was his strong faith in Christ, attending church, teaching children’s Sunday School classes, and he was active as a Deacon. He enjoyed spending time with family and playing sports. Also surviving are 3 children: Russell, husband of Denise Shirk Denning of York, Donna, wife of Mike Bast of Nanjemoy, MD and David Jr., husband of Jennifer Schantz Denning of Willow Street; 5 grandchildren, Andrea, Rachel, Mandi, V. Scott, and Alexander, a great-granddaughter, Quinn, and 2 siblings: Elaine Hammon of ME and Joseph C. II, husband of Brenda Hartung Denning of Mary D., PA.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, December 11th at Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 810 Newport Ave., Gap, at 11 a.m. There will be a time to greet the family following the service. Pastor J.T. Holderman will be officiating. Interment will take place prior to the service in Prospect Hill Cemetery, by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org. shiveryfuneralhome.com