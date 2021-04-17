David G. Bishop, 84, of Manheim, PA, formerly of Elizabethtown went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Harry G. and Mary E. Rapp Bishop. He was the husband of Joan L. Carl Bishop for 59 years prior to her passing in 2019.
David was a 1954 graduate of Elizabethtown High School and attended DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago. He retired in 2000 as an instrumentation engineer from Honeywell in Fort Washington, PA after beginning his career in the Harrisburg location. He was a former member of the Instrument Society of America. David was a member of Middle Creek Church in Lititz and a former member of Lake View Bible Church in Manheim where he founded and directed the adult choir. He was also a longtime member of Mount Calvary Church in Elizabethtown where he served on the church board, sang in the choir and with the men's quartet, and was a youth leader. He and his wife often sang duets during worship services at Pleasant View Retirement Community and their church. He served in the United States Air Force as an airman first class. David volunteered as a bus driver and as a sound technician at Pleasant View Retirement Community and was a member of the model railroad club there. He and his wife were recognized as "Volunteers of the Quarter" for the first three months of 2011.
He is survived by four children, David T., husband of Stella Lightsy Bishop, of Redman, WA, Brad C. Bishop of Dayton, OH, Lisa R., wife of Delno Supplee, III, of Sevierville, TN, and Darren K., husband of Dawn R. Spitler Bishop, of Denver, PA; eight grandchildren, David Christopher Bishop, Alicia Hope Walck, Del Supplee, Ethan Supplee, Joahna Hall, Kenton Supplee, Jessica Daub, and Kelsey Bishop; ten great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Stotz of Los Cruces, NM. He was preceded in death by five siblings, James R. Bishop, J. Warren Bishop, Betty A. Redman, Harry Bishop, Jr., and his twin brother, Dorsey "Ed" Bishop.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday afternoon, April 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Middle Creek Church, 351 West Middle Creek Road, Lititz, PA. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the benevolent fund of Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17022. To express a condolence with the family or to view a webcast of the service beginning Wednesday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.