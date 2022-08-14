David G. Barclay, 76, of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born Friday, November 2, 1945 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late David A. and Mary Jane (Kiehl) Barclay. He was married 57 years to Gail L. (Gilchrist) Barclay.
A cement truck driver, David was retired from the J. Miller Eshelman Quarry. He attended St. John's Episcopal Church in Marietta. David enjoyed hunting, working on antique cars, and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife Gail is a son Todd M. Barclay of Marietta; a grandson Cole Michael Barclay; a brother Jeff Barclay and wife Patti of Maytown, and two sisters: Juetta Lu "Susie" Nell and husband Gordon of Maytown, and Mary Jo Maerker and husband Jim of S. Carolina.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 239 East Market Street, Marietta, PA 17547 at 1:00 PM. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Maytown Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
