David F. Weaver, 74, of Ephrata, passed on to his eternal reward on November 11, 2021, after a short illness. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Jacob and Lydia (Fox) Weaver.
David was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference). He was a truck driver and in more recent years he provided transportation for the plain community.
He is survived by his wife; Ruth (Sensenig) Weaver, with whom he shared twelve and a half years of marriage, his children; Eugene husband of Susan (Sadler) Weaver of Ashland, OH, Nelson husband of Glenda (Auker) Weaver of Manheim, PA, Marlene wife of Dale Zimmerman of Annville, PA, David, Jr. husband of Marilyn (Shirk) Weaver of Kutztown, PA and Susan wife of Jason Wenger of Annville, PA, twenty-two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Also surviving, are siblings, Harvey husband of Emma (Fox) Weaver of Ephrata, Mary Weaver of Ephrata, Lloyd husband of Lena (Zimmerman) Weaver of Ephrata and Leroy husband of Edna (Rissler) Weaver of Stevens.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife Alda (Nolt) Weaver, who passed away in February of 2007 and sister; Emma Weaver.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:30 AM at Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference), 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, PA 17540. A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Farm Crest Reception Center, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
A living tribute »