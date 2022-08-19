David F. Stoltzfus, 57, of 335 Eby Chiques Rd., Mount Joy, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 unexpectedly of natural causes. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late Amos L. and Malinda Fisher Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Annie M. Beiler Stoltzfus. A retired farmer, David was a member of the Old Order Amish Church and more recently owned Mount Joy Sharpening service.
Also surviving: children, Sadie married to Amos Stoltzfus, Manheim, Malinda married to Abner Stoltzfus, Leola, Rebecca married to Daniel S. Beiler, Mount Joy, Elam married to Anna Esh Stoltzfus, Mount Joy, Mary married to Daniel Glick, Ephrata, Annie married to Jacob Lapp, Atglen, David F. Jr., Levi, Naomi and Amos, all at home; 29 grandchildren; siblings, Sarah married to Daniel Glick, Mill Hall, Mary married to Benuel Beiler, Christiana, Barbara married to the late Joseph Esh, Atglen, Jacob married to Rachel Stoltzfus, Leola, Amos married to Fannie Stoltzfus, Mount Joy, John married to Barbara Stoltzfus, Manheim, Gideon married to Annie Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand, Daniel married to Malinda Stoltzfus, Christiana, Sam married to Barbara Stoltzfus, Strasburg, Malinda married to Samuel Stoltzfus, Gordonville, Levi married to Katie Stoltzfus, Elizabethtown; sister-in-law, Rachel Stoltzfus, Mount Joy.
A son, John; a brother, Ben preceded him in death.
Funeral Services: 9 EST, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Mount Joy Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's Leola
