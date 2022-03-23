David F. Stoeckl, 67, of Conestoga passed away early Friday morning, March 18, 2022, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. He was the husband of Monica D. Spiese and father of Brendan D. Stoeckl, Philadelphia. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Marguerite Ryan Stoeckl and the Harry E. Stoeckl.
David was an extraordinary man. Intelligent and well-read, his interests encompassed everything from politics to history, geology to science fiction. He enjoyed nothing more than lively debate, and was a frequent contributor to the LNP op/ed page, addressing issues such as global warming and gun control in letters and opinion pieces. Politically active through much of his life, he worked on the presidential campaign of Barack Obama in 2008, canvassing door-to-door and volunteering in the Lancaster campaign office. He participated in many forms of political action, from voting, picketing and marching, to escorting frightened women seeking medical care.
Before his retirement, David had several occupations during his lifetime, the latest being a lengthy career in social work. He was employed in group homes housing intellectually challenged people, where he was known for treating each resident with dignity and respect under the most difficult circumstances. Much of David's time was spent in his huge garden, where he grew more than enough produce to feed his family, friends, and neighbors, and to supply local food banks. He was appalled at the amount of food waste he saw, and gleaned in orchards and fields when property owners permitted. Having been a sous chef as a young man, his cooking skills were legendary. He got great satisfaction and delight from concocting soups and stews using his own produce, and gifting them to friends and family. Thanksgiving meals were especially memorable. David was an outdoorsman who had hunted and trapped as a boy, and had enjoyed fishing and camping with his son. His main form of exercise was taking long walks, and he was well-known in his neighborhood as "the walking man."
A kind and generous man, David will be greatly missed by his wife and son, who was the joy of his life. He is survived by a brother, Paul Stoeckl (Bonnie Grimm) of Pequea, and a niece and nephew. His absence will also be deeply felt by his second family, Jonas and Rebecca King of Millersville and their six children, to whom he was an honorary "Dawdie." A "Celebration of Life" for David will be announced at a later time. Until then, his family is requesting no flowers (the myriad ones he planted are coming up!), and instead ask that friends and family cook a meal together, plant a garden, volunteer anywhere, or donate to the refugees of Ukraine.
A living tribute »