David F. Smucker, age 64 of 11 Bell Road, Unit 1, Christiana, PA, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of Mary E. Kauffman Smucker. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of Mary Fisher Smucker of Gordonville and the late Daniel B. Smucker. David was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife and mother are 10 children: Sarah K. wife of Samuel S. King of Lancaster, Daniel K. husband of Mary Fisher Smucker of Paradise, Jacob K. husband of Mary Lapp Smucker of Manheim, Emma K. wife of David B. Glick of Coatesville, Mary K. wife of Samuel S. Riehl of Holtwood, Linda K. wife of Daniel S. Glick, Jr. of Willow Street, Barbara K. wife of Jonathan S. Lapp of Christiana, Nancy K. wife of David K. Fisher of Ronks, Samuel K. Smucker at home, and Susie K. wife of Rueben K. Riehl of Christiana, 44 grandchildren, and 15 siblings: Sarah F. wife of Jacob Stoltzfus of Airville, Annie M. wife of Aquilla Stoltzfus, Nancy F. wife of Stephen S. Stoltzfus, both of Kirkwood, Lydia F. wife of Samuel S. Stoltzfus of Bird In Hand, Elam F. husband of Annie Stoltzfus Smucker of Honey Brook, Daniel B. Jr. husband of Sadie King Smucker of Ephrata, Amos F. husband of Fannie Stoltzfus Smucker, Benuel F. husband of Mary King Smucker, both of New Holland, Mary S. wife of Henry Stoltzfus of Oxford, Malinda F. wife of John O. Yoder of Lancaster, Levi F. husband of Emma Fisher Smucker of Delta, John F. husband of Rachel Smucker Smucker of Gordonville, Lizzie F. wife of Amos F. Fisher of Waveland, IN, Sadie F. wife of Jacob Beiler of Platteville, WI, and Rebecca F. wife of Ivan Stoltzfus of Christiana.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Katie K. Smucker, 3 grandchildren: David S., Martha S., and Eli S. King, and 2 brothers: Jacob B. late husband of Rebecca Stoltzfus Smucker of Fennimore, WI, and Samuel F. late husband of Barbara Stoltzfus Smucker of Kirkwood.
Services will be private with interment in the Fishers Amish Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com