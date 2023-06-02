David F. Lapp, 78, of 242 Gibble Road, Myerstown, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Born in Myerstown, he was the son of the late John and Rachel Fisher Lapp. He was the husband of Elizabeth S. King Lapp and the late Sylvia L. Zook Lapp who died in 2012.
A minister in the Old Order Amish Church, David was a retired farmer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: four sons, Isaac married to Sadie Lantz Lapp of Richmond, IN, Moses married to Rachel Blank Lapp of Millersburg, John married to Rebecca Stoltzfus Lapp of Lebanon, Samuel married to Sarah Ann Stoltzfus Lapp of Richland; five daughters, Rachel married to John Stoltzfus, Mattie married to Samuel Lantz, both of Fountain City, IN, Fannie married to Jonas Peachey of Myerstown, Sarah Z. Beiler of Bethel, Rebecca married to Johnny Zook of Frystown; 48 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Christ married to Emma Lapp of Watsontown, Levi Lapp of Gap, Phares married to Hannah Lapp of Bird-In-Hand, Aaron married to Fannie Lapp, Emma King, both of Myerstown, Ruth Maxwell of Loysville, Susie married to John Riehl of Gap, Rebecca married to Sam Riehl of Gordonville.
He was also preceded in death by: son-in-law, Daniel Beiler; grandsons, Josiah Lapp, Jacob Lapp; brother, John Lapp.
Funeral services: 9 a.m. EST, Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the late home with viewing there till the service. Burial: Lapp Cemetery, Myerstown. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »