It is with great sadness that the family of David F. Griffith announces his sudden and unexpected death on Saturday June 5th 2021 at the age of 70 years. Dave was born in Shamokin, PA to the late Marcella and Harold Griffith. He will be forever remembered by his wife, Mary of Elizabethtown, his twin sister, Diane Geib (Randy) of Manheim, his daughter, Jennifer Williams (Dave) of Hershey, and his son, Jeffrey Groff (Amanda) of Martinsburg, WV; as well as by his grandchildren, Madison, Bailey, Isaac, Evelyn, and Elliott. Dave is also survived by his nephews, Bryan Martin (Sally) of Westminster, CO and Christopher Martin (Kathryn) of Phoenixville, PA, his uncle, Jack Griffith of Mt. Carmel, PA and many cousins, friends, neighbors, and co-workers.
Dave spent 4 years serving in the U.S. Navy on a PG 101 gunner ship during the Vietnam War and graduated from Penn State University with an associate's degree in electrical engineering. He worked many years in construction and built among many homes, a geodesic dome home. Later in life, he and Mary were "adopted grandparents" to Sam, Kate, and Jack Deluca, working as a nanny for his good friends, Drs. Steven and Amy Deluca.
Dave recently worked for Phoebe Pharmacy as a courier delivering medications to long term care facilities even during the pandemic. He also worked for many years at the Masonic Village Farmer's Market. He loved both of these jobs as they kept him occupied and he made many friends. Dave's Facebook page has recently been full of loving tributes by some of these friends and he would be so honored to know how he is remembered.
Dave loved to swim and he did it almost every day. He was very fit and many friends and family thought for sure he would outlive everyone. Dave was always ready to help anyone in need and knew how to fix everything. He was passionate about, and eager to give advice on, many subjects such as math, physics, construction, and especially politics. Dave was a proud American and fiercely loved his country. We are all heartbroken and will miss him terribly.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his graveside service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 12:30 PM.
Memorial donations in David's memory may be made to any organization that supports U.S. Veterans. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
