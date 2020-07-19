On July 17, 2020, David F. Eberly died at home, surrounded by his family. Son of Harvey and Bertha Eberly (Frey), Dave was married to Nancy (Bomberger) on September 7, 1955. They had five children: Debra, married to Flip Musser (children Michael and Amanda); David, married to Susan (Wells) (children Ryan and Daina); Scott, married to Pam Lazos (children Morgan, Ian and Arianna); Dean, married to Allyson Boullianne (children Charlie and Madison); and Dwayne, married to Cheryl (Sensenig) (children Cristen, Sarah, Colin); and nine great-grandchildren. Dave is preceded in death by siblings John, Irvin, Lloyd and Ruth (Musselman), and survived by siblings Sharon (Martin), Roberta (Shirk), and Roseanna Boll.
Dave and Nancy were members of Rossmere Mennonite Church in Lancaster.
The consummate father and grandfather, Dave retired from APA Trucking in 2001, but idle hands were not his way, and he went on to pursue his passions of woodworking, creating intricate heirloom pieces for his children and their offspring; hunting; cross-country motorcycle riding (in his 70s); boating; being outdoors; and helping his children with their never ending home improvements. Magnanimous, self-sacrificing, compassionate, and kind, Dave could always be counted on to help friends and family with whatever was needed. We were all blessed to know him.
Funeral Services for Dave will be held at 4PM, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Erb Mennonite Church, 567 W Lexington Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. A viewing will be held at the church from 3PM until 4PM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dave's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com