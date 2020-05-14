David F. Beiler, 68, of 227 N. Hollander Rd., Gordonville, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at home. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late John and Leah Flaud Beiler. He was the husband of Malinda Sue Fisher Beiler. David was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: seven children, Mary married to Aaron E. Lapp, Jr., Gordonville, John David married to Rachel Lantz Beiler, Kinzers, Rachel married to Daniel B. Smucker, East Earl, Sara F. married to Amos L. Beiler, Mount Joy, Amos S. married to Sarann Stoltzfus Beiler, Ronks, Fannie Ruth married to Eli D. King, Gap, Samuel Lee married to Sarah Stoltzfus Beiler, Gordonville; 35 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: a granddaughter, Maria; a sister, Fannie Beiler.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Dry Hill Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
