David Elmer Kunkle, 83, of Nunda, NY, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Unity Hospital, Rochester, NY.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Albert and Almeta (Burkholder) Kunkle and was the husband of Sonya (Dupell) Kunkle, with whom he shared 15 years of marriage.
He was a member of Hunt Baptist Church, Hunt, NY, where he will be missed by many friends who over the course of his long, courageously fought illness have provided much love and support. He was also a past member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church and Sweden Hill Mennonite Church. He enjoyed being outdoors; yard work, hiking, hunting, fishing, and walking the fields with young farmers, teaching them the importance of natural farming. He also enjoyed Tuesday morning coffee with his church friends. The true joy of his life was spending time with his children and many grandchildren and knowing that he made a positive impact on each of them in their Christian walk and journey through life. Over the years, he traveled all over the country and Canada to be with his family members, wherever they were, so that each one knew they were special to him and had his undivided love and attention. He was deeply loved by his family.
David enjoyed several interesting positions during his working career, mostly in the field of agriculture in one form or another, where he was known and respected for his knowledge, wisdom and "quiet manner". He retired at the age of 80 as a Soil Consultant with Agri-Dynamics where he established many lasting friendships over the years.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by 6 children, Sharon, wife of Dennis Stauffer of Apple Creek, OH, Gary Lee, husband of Bertha (Hurst) Kunkle of Leola, Bradley Lynn, husband of Danabeth (Millen) Kunkle of Colorado Springs, CO, Bryan Scott, husband of Beatrice (Rodriguez) Kunkle of Mt. Morris, NY, Beverly Ann, wife of Dean Musser of Colorado Springs, CO, and David Eric, husband of Sheree (Maclean) Kunkle of Lititz; 2 step-sons, Mark Richard (Kelli) Lucksinger of Highland, NY, and John Eric (Terri) Lucksinger of Smyrna, TN; 26 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren. Also survived by 7 siblings, Lawrence (Mary) Kunkle of Denver, CO, Ray (Wilma) Kunkle of Ephrata, Roy (Gloria) Kunkle of Bowmansville, Albert "Sonny" (Vera) Kunkle of East Earl, Pearl (Dean) Burkholder of Martindale, Irene (Larry) Martin of Virginia, and Brenda (Gary) Stauffer of Ephrata.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 37 years, Geraldine Ruth (Martin) Kunkle, step-daughter, Mary Teresa Coleman, and a brother, Paul Kunkle.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 6 to 8 pm at the Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 28th Division Highway, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 4th, from 10 to 11 at the church. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am, with Pastor Gerald Feulmer officiating. There will be a memorial service in New York State at a later date.
Interment will take place in the Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to Jerry Brunetti Memorial, c/o PASA, P.O. Box 419, Millheim, PA 16854 or www.pasafarming.org/donate.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.