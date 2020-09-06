David Edwin Schoch, 87, of West Lampeter Twp., passed away at Evergreen Estates Retirement Community on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born in Sunbury to the late George S. and Susan Matilda (Rambo) Schoch.
His wife Dory (Galloway) Schoch died in 1998. David enjoyed 20 years of marriage to Barbara A. (Kressler) D'Imperio Schoch.
He graduated from Selinsgrove High School, then attended Susquehanna University before enlisting in the U.S. Army. David studied Russian at Army Language School at the Presidio of Monterey, CA before being stationed in Germany. Following his honorable discharge, David earned his bachelor's degree from Kutztown State Teacher's College and did post-graduate studies at University of Delaware.
As a lifelong artist, David painted many local barns from Lancaster County and created two beautiful icons at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC. He was an Art teacher for Christina School District in Newark, DE. In retirement, David worked at Finishing Touch East in Strasburg.
He was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church. David loved trips to Bethany Beach, the Outer Banks, and Ireland.
David was a wonderful, caring man, who enjoyed his family and friends. David was proud of the extensive research he did of his family ancestry. Barb's family influenced him to be a sports fan by watching his step-grandchildren and Penn State and Sunday football.
In addition to his wife Barbara, David is survived by his daughter, Susan Bratton (Timothy) and their daughter Taylor Bratton; his sister, Georgianna Taiz; stepchildren, Thomas Wheeler (Jan), James Wheeler (Paige), Carolyn Muller (Fred), Dennis D'Imperio (Tina), David D'Imperio (Erin), Michael D'Imperio (Nicole) and Matthew D'Imperio (Chris); as well as 10 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren.
David was also preceded in death by his sister Mildred Schoch and step-grandson Scott Muller.
David's family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Evergreen Estates Retirement Community and Masonic Village Hospice for the kind and compassionate care they gave to him.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to Ascension Lutheran Church, PO Box 635, Willow Street, PA 17584.
