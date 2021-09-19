David Edwin Marschka passed peacefully at home on August 12, 2021 following a long battle with cancer. David was born on September 19, 1949, to Laura Audrey and Frank David Marschka in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. David was a family man with a passion for sailing, the beach, riding motorcycles, fast cars, watching his children grow and living vicariously through their various activities.
David grew up in Lancaster with his brothers and sister, being your typical American kid exploring with the neighborhood kids, constructing forts, setting off firecrackers, "cruising the loop", going to the pool and golfing at Overlook, and vacationing in Lake Erie and Cook Forest with family. After attending Manheim Township, David graduated in 1967 from The Pennington School in Pennington, New Jersey. After briefly attending Juniata College he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
As a radioman during the Vietnam Conflict aboard the USS William M. Wood, he served on multiple deployments to the Mediterranean Sea supporting intelligence and security operations. Petty Officer Marschka's outstanding professional ability, untiring determination, and steadfast devotion to duty throughout his enlistment in the U.S. Navy reflect credit upon himself and the United States Naval service.
David worked locally selling and servicing motorcycles for several years, participating in regional motocross and enduro races. David also took classes at Franklin & Marshall College and Millersville University. David developed close relationships with a group of friends over 50 years in the Lancaster area. David had fond memories of these wonderful friends as families grew over the years.
David began his career in the construction/real estate industry in the 1980s. A widely respected professional, David was consulted in the community for his vast practical knowledge of construction, project management, and commercial development. He was passionate about his career and achieving excellence through his business relationships.
David selflessly put his wife and children before himself from the moment his kids were born until his last breath. He was never shy about his immense pride for his children and their accomplishments in addition to the life experiences of others. David's life was his family.
His infectious smile, laugh, mannerisms and innate ability to make anyone he was with feel like they were the center of the universe will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Susan Elaine Wolfinger Marschka, son Alexander David, daughters Mary Kate (Anthony Guito), Lindsey Susan Marschka, mother Laura Audrey and brothers Douglas Alfred and Daniel Paul.
David was preceded in death by his father Frank David Marschka and sister Deanna Lee.
A private memorial service will be held at Grandview Church, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Grandview Church, or the Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society.