David E. Yost, Jr., 75, formerly of Lititz, resident of ManorCare Health Services, Lebanon, passed away Thurs., Dec. 26, 2019. Born in Reinholds, he was the son of the late David E., Sr. & Miriam M. (McQuate) Yost.

David served in the U.S. Army National Guard and he worked as a letter carrier for the Lititz office of the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lititz. He was an avid train collector and enjoyed train shows.

David is survived by his sister, Anna Mae Moyer, wife of Charles N., Jr. of Luther Acres and many nieces & nephews.

A viewing will be held on Mon., Dec. 30th from 12 – 1 PM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567, where the service will begin at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds. www.goodfuneral.com

Service information

Dec 30
Viewing
Monday, December 30, 2019
12:00PM-1:00PM
Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc.
34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., PO Box 94
Reamstown, PA 17567
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
1:00PM
Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc.
34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., PO Box 94
Reamstown, PA 17567
