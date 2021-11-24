David E. Wissler, 89, of Deaver Road, Quarryville, PA died Monday, November 22, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in Drumore Township on May 11, 1932, a son of the late David H. and Elsie Erb Wissler.
A retired farmer, he was also a self-employed trucker, dealing and hauling hay and corn products. David also enjoyed being a taxi driver for the Amish for many years. He was a member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren.
He is survived by a niece and nephew, both of Florida. David was preceded in death by a sister Ruthann.
A graveside service will be held at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held at graveside from 10:30AM until the time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »