David E. Weidner, 86, of Fairmount Homes, 2214 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522 and formerly of East Earl, PA, passed away on December 22, 2022.
Born in Spring City, PA, he was the son of the late R. Stanley and Lola M. (Kern) Weidner.
He was the loving husband of C. Ruth (Wolf) Weidner, with whom he was married on February 11, 1961, and shared sixty-one years of marriage. They lived in East Earl for over fifty years prior to moving to Wheat Ridge Apartments at Fairmount Homes in 2019.
He was a member of High Point Baptist Chapel for thirty-five years and had been attending Berean Bible Church. He was employed by the former Victor F. Weaver, Inc., New Holland, PA, where he was a dispatcher for twenty-five years and was also a truck driver. In his later years, he had worked for High Point Baptist Chapel in the maintenance department.
He was an avid train enthusiast, enjoyed traveling on trains across the US and to Canada, was a skilled map reader and a general handyman. He always enjoyed meeting and conversing with new people. In his younger years, he had played the trombone.
David is survived by his wife, Ruth; his children, Mark, husband of Joanne Weidner of Midland, MI; Marcia, wife of Kerry Hodgs of Rock Springs, WY; and Matthew Weidner, companion of Jill Fidazzo of Wernersville, PA. Also surviving are four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and his sister, Mary Ellen, wife of David Wurm of Fairbanks, AK.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, James Weidner and Joseph Weidner.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in Terre Hill Cemetery at St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.