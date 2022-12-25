David E. Weaver, 70, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at home, surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Born in Lebanon, PA, he was the son of the late Richard and Marie (Wenger) Weaver. David was the loving husband of Colleen (Kranzley) Weaver, and they celebrated 34 years of marriage this past June.
David graduated from ELCO High School, Millersville University, and received his Master's in Education Degree from Temple University. He was a 5th grade teacher at Centerville Elementary School in the Hempfield School District for 37 years. After retirement, David volunteered at the elementary school for ten years. He took pride in his school and his students. He shared his passion for learning with thousands of children. He was nominated and named LNP Lancaster County Favorite Teacher in July 1993. He enjoyed many memories with his fellow teachers, developing enduring friendships. During retirement, a man of many skills, David also spent much of his time renovating every room of the family home. In his free time, he could be found building and flying model aircraft. A highlight of his love of aviation was a flight in a B-29. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors of Tioga County hunting and fishing; a tradition that was shared with multiple generations. David was a fan of Penn State football and spent many wonderful fall Saturdays tailgating at Beaver Stadium with friends and family.
David had a deep love for his family and cherished time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren. Along with his wife, Colleen, he is survived by his daughter, Erin Devlin and her husband Ryan of San Diego, CA, and his son, Adam Weaver and his companion Monica of King George, VA, as well as two beautiful grandchildren, Royce and Sadie Devlin. Also surviving are two sisters, Sylvia Heagy (Douglas), Newmanstown, PA and Nancy Zartman (Delmar), Lebanon, PA, in-laws Michele (Greg) and Eric (Meg) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Weaver.
David wrote his own special thank you. "I would like to thank a wonderful institution in our area - the Anne B. Barshinger Cancer Institute! I have received expert care at this facility, every two weeks, for almost three years. The staff, including doctors, nurses, patient care assistants, secretarial, greeting, and custodial staff have been the most professional, compassionate and competent group of people that I have ever had the privilege of knowing. A special thanks to the women and men of the infusion wing - they are the absolute best. While I do not know when and how my journey will end, I will always be grateful for meeting this special group of people."
A Celebration of Life service will be planned and announced by the family in early Spring, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate if contributions in David's memory be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. For online condolences please visit: SnyderfuneralHome.com