David E. Thompson, 60, of Conestoga, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Greensboro, NC, he was the son of the late William D. and Linda (Spivey) Thompson.
David worked in construction and for a time had his own construction company, Thompson Contracting. Later, David was employed by and spent 10 years as a superintendent for Warfel Construction Company.
Of the Christian faith, David worked hard and sacrificed for his family whom he loved greatly. David was a diehard UNC Tar Heels basketball fan. He enjoyed playing on various pool leagues and softball leagues. He also spent time coaching his daughters' softball teams. Riding dirt bikes was one of David's passions and more recently he found great joy in his Harley Davidson.
David is survived by his five children: Matthew Galati, who serves in the US Air Force in New Mexico, husband of Olena Kondratenko; Brittany Ream, wife of late Nevin Ream, who served in the US Air Force Reserves; Megan Thompson; Alyssa Thompson; and Ashley Thompson, wife of Matthew (Harris) Thompson; grandchildren: Hailey, Avaah, Niko, and Kelsie; siblings Keith Thompson and Bonnie Tucker; he is also survived by his former wife of 24 years, Lisa Galati Thompson.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 4PM to 6PM, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. A Memorial Service will follow at 6PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care by visiting: www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/ways-to-give/. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »