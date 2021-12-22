David E. Siddons, 79, of Lancaster graduated to glory on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Calvary Homes. Born in Chicago, IL to the late Rev. Wilbur A. R. and Elizabeth “Beth” (Winger) Siddons, he was the loving husband of Mary Jane (Crawford) Siddons with whom he shared 50 years of marriage.
David was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran (1968-1970), collections officer for Fulton Bank for over 30 years, and a custodian for Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill for 20 years. David loved the Lord and was an ordained deacon and active Charter Member of Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCA), of which his father was the founding/organizing pastor.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Bonnie Siddons of San Diego, CA, and Karen Conner, wife of Eric of Lancaster, two granddaughters, and his brother, Dr. Philip Siddons, husband of Linda of Santa Monica, CA.
Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster. A celebration of life with Rev. Dr. John S. Light officiating will follow at 11 AM with interment thereafter in Westminster’s cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in David’s memory may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church’s memorial fund at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com