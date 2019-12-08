David E. Scheffel, age 83, of Quarryville, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Isabelle Maust Scheffel for over 60 years. Born in Myersdale, PA, he was the son of the late Harry Lee and Annie Miller Scheffel. David was an active member of the Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren where in the past he served in the choir, the church board, as deacon, and building committee member. He was a life time member of the John Deere 2 Cylinder Club. He enjoyed gardening, trains, tinkering around the house and spoiling the grandchildren.
In addition to his wife he is survived by 3 daughters: Pamela J. Scheffel of New Providence, Rhonda G. wife of Ed Heidinger of Peach Bottom, Melody S. wife of Craig Risser of Lancaster, 5 grandchildren: Travis husband of Christy Frackman Heidinger, Ed Heidinger II, Cordell Heidinger fiancé of Lacey Costa, CJ and Morgan Risser, great-granddaughter Lorraine Heidinger, and 4 siblings: Jonas husband of Ruth Lichty Scheffel of Somerset, PA, Catharine wife of the late Joseph King of Cochranville, John husband of Ruth Briskey Scheffel of Frederick MD, Paul husband of Dorothy Swindell Scheffel of Somerset.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 11, at the Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, at 11 a.m. with Pastors Calvin Park and Misty Wintsch officiating. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. There will be a viewing at the church on Tuesday, December 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in David's memory to the church. shiveryfuneralhome.com
