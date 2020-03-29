David E. Richwine, 51, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at home on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He was the loving husband of Michelle L. (Eshbach) Richwine and son of Earl and Alice (Basinger) Richwine. He is also survived by three daughters: Erin, Sara, and Allyson.
David was a member of Longeneckers Reformed Mennonite Church.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
