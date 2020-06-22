David E. Reiff, 92, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, after a brief illness.
He was born in Farmersville to the late Eli and Anna (Eberly) Reiff. He was the husband of the late Lydia Zimmerman Burkholder Reiff who passed away November, 2019.
A retired farmer, he was then employed at Glenwood Foods.
He was a member of the South Hinkletown Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
David is survived by eight children, Edna, wife of the late Mark Burkholder, Myerstown, Vera, wife of Elmer Zimmerman, Lebanon, Pauline, wife of Leonard Hurst, Newville, Earl, husband of Anna Mae Reiff, Ephrata, Mary Jane, wife of Marlin Musser, Stevens, David Eugene, husband of Joanne Nolt Reiff, Loysville, Leon Reiff, Ephrata, Elvin, husband of Dorcas Good Reiff, Mt. Joy; 49 grandchildren, 135 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lena (Adam) Sauder, New York, Ella (Harvey) Zimmerman, Ephrata, and Anna (Lawrence) Ramer of Indiana; a sister-in-law, Laura Reiff, Millmont,and a step-brother-in-law, David Zimmerman of New Holland.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Aaron, Ammon and Eli; and three great-grandsons.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Martindale. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24th, at 9:30 a.m., at the South Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 575 Farmersville Rd., New Holland, with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
