David E. Pleger, Sr., 83, of Lancaster, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his Manor Twp. home, after an illness. He was the husband of the late Nancy R. (Broich) Pleger, who died on July 23, 2014. They were married for fifty-two years at the time of her death.
Born October 11, 1936 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Samuel G. and Edna E. (Walton) Pleger. Dave had attended St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Lancaster and was a bowler at Leisure Lanes.
Also surviving are five children, William C. (Tina), Denise E. (Jeffrey) Warner, David E., Jr., Dawn M. Stoppard and Jeffrey W. Pleger; five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and siblings; Harold R. Pleger, Sr. and Mary Brown.
He was also preceded in death by siblings; Robert L., Sr., Carl, Samuel B., Larry L. and infant, Anna Mary Pleger.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Christian Prayer Service from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (on-site parking with attendants) on Monday morning, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Viewing 10:00-11:00 a.m.) Final Commendation and Farewell will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Dave's memory to Asera Care Hospice, www.aseracare.com
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-397-8298