David E. Miller, 100, was granted his desire to pass from this life to Heaven's glory on Monday morning, May 10, 2021 at Landis Homes in Lititz. Born in West Donegal Twp., he was the son of the late Arthur K. Miller, Sr. and Katie W. Ebersole Miller. He was the loving husband of Stella E. Gantz Miller for 59 years prior to her passing in 2001.
David was a member of the Erb Mennonite Church in Lititz. Earlier in his life, he was a member and deacon at West Green Tree Church of the Brethren in Elizabethtown. In both churches, he served as a Sunday school teacher and a song leader. Sacred music was an important part of David's life. In addition to playing instruments, he sang in quartets, choruses, and various other groups.
For more than 30 years, David was an exceptional dairy farmer in the Mount Joy area. After leaving farming, he was employed by the Bomberger Store in Elm. When moving to Landis Homes, he became a very dedicated volunteer. He also enjoyed hunting, including hunting trips to the western U.S.
He is survived by four daughters, Rachel G., wife of Wilbur P. Siegrist, of Lititz, Marilyn G., wife of Glenn E. Nolt, of Manheim, Reba G. Miller of Lancaster, and Miriam G., wife of John D. Frey, of Manheim; a son-in-law, John W. Brubaker, husband of Jeanne Wert Brubaker, of Mount Joy; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley G. Brubaker; and three brothers, Albert, Arthur, Jr., and Paul.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday afternoon, May 20, 2021 at 4:30 PM at West Green Tree Brethren Cemetery, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, PA. There is no public viewing. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
