David E. Lynch, 75, of Conestoga, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. He was born in Coatesville, the son of the late Harold and Ada (Doan) Lynch.
Dave graduated from Conestoga Valley High School and earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Elizabethtown College. He was a self-employed accountant for over 25 years.
Affectionately known as "Papa Raul" he dearly loved his grandkids and spending time with them. He was a great friend and "Papa" to his family's many friends.
Dave was an avid gardener and wine maker. He enjoyed playing guitar and listening to music. He travelled to Mexico and read many books on all subjects.
Dave is survived by his daughter Erin, wife of Kevin Zohn of Washington Boro, son Sein Lynch of Pequea; five grandchildren, Austin Lynch, Macy Zohn, Madilyn Zohn, Nolan Zohn, and Asher Zohn; brother Robert Lynch; as well as his former wife, Barbra (Casper) Lynch of West Virginia.
Dave's family will greet friends from 1 to 2 PM, followed by the memorial service at 2 PM with Randi Wolf officiating, on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. Private interment will be in Forks of the Brandywine Evangelical Presbyterian Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to EB Research Partnership, 244 Madison Ave., Suite 104, New York, NY 10016 or www.ebresearch.org
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »