David E. Landis, age 73 died on May 22, 2021 in Greenville, Tennessee. David was preceded in death by his mother, Mary A. (Rohrbach) Landis (2005) and his father, Titus E. Landis (2012).
Dave, known as Bub to his high school friends, grew up in Lancaster County and graduated from McCaskey High School in 1966. He earned his PhD in Industrial Psychology from Penn State.
During his adult life he lived in Helena, MT; Norfolk and Chesapeake, VA; State College, Lancaster and Lititz, PA as well as New York State.
Dave held a variety of jobs but in each location sought out opportunities to spend time in nature. Through his photography he captured the beauty of his environments.
David loved hunting, especially traditional archery, and fly fishing. Dave was known for his fly tying skills and shared his talent through the classes he taught. He worked as a fly fishing guide in Montana for several years.
Although his health prevented him from participating in his favorite sports in recent years, David is most certainly searching for the perfect trout stream now that he is pain free.
A living tribute »