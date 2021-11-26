David E. Hummer, 64, of Elizabethtown, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and world's "Greatest Pappy!" died peacefully on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in Tioga. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late E. Eugene and Beatrice E. Reichenbach Hummer, and the stepson of the late Jeane’ Kaylor Hummer, and Dorothy Swan Hummer of Manheim. Dave was the loving husband of Deborah M. Erb Hummer, and they celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary in October of this year. Dave was a life-long professional truck driver and heavy equipment operator, most recently retired from PennDOT. He attended LCBC Manheim Campus and was a member of Mount Joy American Legion Post 185, Elizabethtown Moose Lodge 596. An avid outdoorsman, he was a member of Roby Hollow Rod & Gun Club, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and jeeping, and was a frequent motorcyclist riding in support of a variety of charitable causes. Dave had an engaging fun personality, a deep passion for his family, and a huge number of friends. People of all walks of life were drawn to his kind spirit. He was deeply loved by his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family.
Surviving in addition to his wife Deborah and stepmother Dorothy, are three sons: Ron Hummer husband of Angie Benedict of Lancaster, Nathan Hummer fiancée of Anna Roll of Middletown, David E. Jr. husband of Paige Hummer of Mount Joy, two daughters: Desiree wife of Forrest Carlough of Elizabethtown, Danielle wife of Sean Burke of Elizabethtown, twelve grandchildren, a brother, Dennis E. husband of Gini Hummer of Lititz, and a sister, Lori A. wife of Matthew Shenk of Manheim.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dave’s Celebration of Life Service at LCBC Manheim Campus, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 12:00 PM (NOON). (Please enter Auditorium South Entrance) There will be a viewing at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Dave’s memory to: Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172, or to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com