David E. Horoff, Sr., 63, of New Holland, passed away peacefully on September 25th, 2022, at Hospice and Community Center in Mount Joy, PA. Dave was born in Mount Holly, NJ to the late Lionel (Lee) and Helen (Mertens) Horoff on April 3rd, 1959. He was the husband of Donna J. (Martin) Horoff, with whom he shared 35 years of marriage.
He graduated from Burlington City High School with the class of 1977. Before he was on disability in 2011, Dave worked as a delivery truck driver for Denlinger Building Materials, now Stock Building Supply, in Paradise, PA. Prior to that he worked for Good's Furniture in New Holland, PA as a delivery driver. Dave was a longtime member of the New Holland Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and being an assistant Scout Master with Boy Scout Troop 48 in New Holland.
In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by his 5 children, Lora Weatherwalks of Carlisle, PA, David, Jr. Horoff (Lisa) and their children Alyssa and Nicholas of Edgewater Park, NJ, Adam Horoff and his son Adam, Jr. of New Holland, Leah Horoff (companion Joseph Condo) of Philadelphia, PA, and Rachel Horoff, along with her children Elijah, Keegan, and Legend of Oxford, PA.
Dave is also survived by 2 sisters, Debbie Heath (Bruce) and Diane Gebhart. His Goddaughter Taylor Gebhart and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dave is also preceded in death by his brother, Michael Horoff.
A graveside burial for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care at 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.717cremate.com