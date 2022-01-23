David E. Harris, 91, of Brethren Village, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Dallastown, he was the son of the late George E. and Violet (Gates) Harris. Dave celebrated 36 years of marriage with his wife Jean A. (Seachrist) Harris on December 21st.
He graduated from William Penn High School and then served four years in the U.S. Air Force in England during the Korean War. Dave worked at Harley Davidson for 43 years, retiring as an inspector.
A member of Lititz Church of the Brethren, Dave was active in the Friendship Sunday School Class. He served as a Boy Scout Leader in York, taking his troop to Philmont Scout Reservation.
Dave and Jean enjoyed travelling, having visited all 50 U.S. States and Canadian Provinces, Mexico, parts of Europe and the Bahamas, and the Panama Canal.
In addition to his wife Jean, Dave is survived by his son Brian Harris, daughter Michelle Mullen, and son Jeffrey Harris, husband of Kim, all of York; and one grandchild and two great-grandchildren. His sister Delores Tracy and brother Frank Harris preceded Dave in death.
A memorial service will take place 11 AM, Friday, January 28, 2022 in the Chapel at Brethren Village with Rev. Ralph Moyer officiating. The family will greet guests immediately following the service. Private interment in Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, Attn: Development Department, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or to Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St, Lititz, PA 17543.
