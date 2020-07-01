David E. Glick, 89, of Mountville, passed away on June 26, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Pricilla Jane Bragg Glick with whom he will be married 52 years this December. Born in East Lampeter, he was the son of the late Amos U. and Anna Mary Esch Glick.
David was a self-employed carpenter who enjoyed auctions, repairing clocks, deer hunting and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife are his step children, Robert Murry, (Midge); Glenda Perry (Charles, Sr.); seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren and brothers, Elmer J. and Levi E. Glick. He was preceded in death by his step daughter Sarah Murry, two sisters and three brothers.
A private burial will take place in Longenecker Reformed Mennonite Cemetery.
