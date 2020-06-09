David E. "Dave" Miller, 71, a resident of Penn Laird, formerly of Lakewood, CO, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Miller was born on June 23, 1948 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and was a son of the late Daniel Edwin and Sarah Ellen (Bender) Miller. David retired after many years as a welder. He also worked as a Sales Associate for Macy's for 20 years. Mr. Miller was a member of the Rocky Mountain Tool Collectors Club. He was awarded a lifetime membership and served as a two time president. He was also a member of the Midwest Tool Collectors Club where he currently was serving as a regional director. Dave enjoyed traveling, hunting big game, fishing, and collecting antique tools. He also loved helping on the Shank family farm, where he fabricated parts to improve the tractors and equipment.
