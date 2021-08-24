David "Dave" L. Jenkins, 75, of Lansdale, passed away on Wednesday August 18, 2021 after a four year battle with PSP. He was the loving husband of June K. Jenkins. Born in York, PA, he was the son of the late Rev. Jesse O. and Thelma E. Jenkins.
Dave sang tenor with the gospel group, The Miracles. He was also a well-known soloist in the Church of the Brethren. He worked for many years in sales for Industrial Heating Systems. Dave was also an avid antique toy collector.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Angela and Jessica, and 7 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Sally Bingaman (Robert) of Lititz, PA, Carol Kramer (Richard), of Lancaster, PA, and many nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Jenkins.
Friends and family are invited to call starting at 10 AM on Saturday, August 28, at Indian Creek Church of the Brethren, 821 Main Street, Harleysville, PA 19438, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that donations be made in Dave's memory to Brethren Disaster Relief Auction, c/o Evie Dehmey, 164 Vinegar Ferry Road, Marietta, PA 17547.
Arrangements entrusted to Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, PA 19446.