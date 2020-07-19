David "Dave" DeWald, 94, of Lititz, passed peacefully at home, Friday, July 10, 2020.
Born October 13, 1925 in Atlantic City, NJ to the late William and Ardell (Kissinger) DeWald. Predeceased by brothers William, Raymond and Paul, he is survived by his sister Ruth DeWald of Lititz.
In 1934, his father died, and he and his brothers went to the Milton Hershey Industrial School. He graduated in 1944, after learning a trade as an Auto-Mechanic. He was a 3 year intramural boxer with an undefeated record and a Golden Gloves Championship.
Skipping his HS graduation ceremony, he joined the Army Air Corps. Stationed in South Dakota, his deployment to the Pacific Theater was delayed because of his boxing skill. On base boxing matches were a popular entertainment for the deploying troops. Trained as a radio operator for B-17 and B-29 bombers, the C-47 transport plane for his deployment was literally sitting on the runway, when the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. After the Japanese surrender and the end of WWII, he finally left the States and was stationed in Japan until his honorable discharge in 1946.
Returning to his hometown of Lititz, he helped run the original, converted warehouse, "Lititz Recreational Center" and taught boxing. Dave spent most of his working career as a construction electrician with IBEW Local 414. Jobs included the construction of Three Mile Island, Park City Mall, and the movie set of "Witness."
A lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, Dave rode until age 88. He was a life member of the Lititz American Legion, the Lititz VFW, Elstonville Sportsman's Club, and the NRA. Dad could fix anything and was always there to help family and friends.
Survivors include his daughters Susan (Lewis) Baum, Lancaster, Debra (Donald) McClune, State College, Kathy (Mark) Giovengo, Manheim, Doreen DeWald (Curt Pierce),Ephrata, his son David DeWald, Jr., Cape Canaveral, FL, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren + 1 on the way, and his former wife, mother of his children, Mildred DeWald, Brethren Village. We thank caregiver Kelly Carroll for her loving care of her "Pop." Without her we could not have kept Dad at home after his stroke in 2017. Kelly's granddaughter Rhiannon was a joy for Dad each day.
A Life Celebration will be held in October and his ashes will be interred with family at Moravian Cemetery, Lititz. To send an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
