David (Dave) Bruce Kollbocker, 68 years old, of Ephrata, died after a 4 year battle of cancer at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Born in Franklin, NJ, he was the son of the late Ervin and Pauline Kollbocker. Dave grew up in Franklin, NJ, and later moved to Milford, PA where he raised his two children. He most recently resided in Ephrata, PA for the past 6 years.
Dave worked for Ames Rubber Corp. in Hamburg, NJ for many years. In addition, he also worked as a school custodian, and a security guard. He retired in 2017 when moving to Ephrata, PA and enjoyed being "Papa" and spoiling his four grandchildren. Dave enjoyed fishing, golfing, spending time with his family, and Italian food.
He is predeceased by his parents, brother James Kollbocker, and sister Margaret Kollbocker. He is survived by his beloved wife Linda, of Ephrata, PA and daughters Amanda Mosteller and her husband Ryan of Milford, PA and Hanna Crowther and her husband Ryan of Ephrata, PA. He is also survived by his four grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
A living tribute »