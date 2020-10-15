David D. Reese, 62, of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
David was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1975. He formerly worked as an EMT and was a volunteer with the Ephrata Ambulance Assoc. For more than 20 years, he was employed by Manheim Township Ambulance Assoc.
David loved going to the shore, Ocean City, MD & Aruba were his favorite places. David was quite the traveler, having been to Alaska and often visiting Las Vegas. He also enjoyed fine dining, a good wine, cooking, and hanging out with his friends. Memories of David will forever be of his contagious laughter, caring smile, and generous manner. He put others first and was a wonderful caregiver to his mom until her passing in 2008. David was always willing to lend a helping hand and he was never too busy to listen.
David is survived by his sister, Shelby J., wife of Paul Mohler, Jr. of Ephrata; three nieces & one nephew; six great-nieces & four great-nephews; two sisters-in-law, Doris and Elizabeth Reese. David was predeceased by his parents, Octavius H. & Dorothy Roth Reese, two brothers, Ronald E. and Thomas M. Reese.
A viewing will be held Saturday, Oct. 17th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, Pa 17567, where a Time of Sharing Service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will be private at Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery, Ephrata.
Memorial contributions to Toys for Tots, www.toysfortots.org/ or Paralyzed Vets of America, www.pva.org. www.goodfuneral.com
