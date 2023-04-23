David D. Neuer, 91, of Lancaster, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 4th, 2023 at Mennonite Home of Lancaster. He was the loving husband of Charlotte Newman Neuer to whom he was married to for 71 years.
He was born in Sunbury, PA to David and Margaret Neuer. After graduating from Sunbury High School, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1949 1953. David retired as an engineering technician from RCA after 33 years of service. He was a Member of First United Methodist Church in Lancaster, PA.
In addition to his wife Charlotte, he is survived by a daughter, Karen Tobias (wife of Donald) of Annville, and a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Neuer of Lititz. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Samuel Martinez (husband of Paige) of Lebanon, and Jennifer Harris (wife of Tyler Harris) of Lititz, and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son David W. Neuer, as well as his twin sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Methodist Church to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Dementia Society of America.
