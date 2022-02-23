David D. Esh, 70, of 40 Frogtown Road, Paradise, passed away in Tijuana, Mexico on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Amos G. and Katie B. Huyard Esh. He was the husband of Rachel B. Ebersol Esh. David was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides his wife, he is survived by: children, Isaac F. husband of Lydia Algyer Esh of Airville, Amos E. husband of Ruth Esh Esh of Ronks, Lydia E. wife of Henry Hershberger of Christiana, Levi H. Esh of Statesville, NC, Verna E. wife of Melvin Glick of Bird-in-Hand, David D. Jr. husband of Mary Petersheim Esh of Paradise; 32 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Emma wife of John King of Kentucky, Moses husband of Elizabeth Esh of Paradise, Mary wife of Elam Miller of Christiana, Ada wife of Andrew Beiler of Holtwood, Elam husband of Annie Esh, Christ husband of Barbara Esh both of Airville, Sarah wife of Jonas Stoltzfus of Christiana, Naomi Glick of Paradise, Amos husband of Emma Esh of Platteville, WI, and Ammon husband of Mary Esh of Hagerstown, IN. He was preceded in death by: a daughter, Annie Esh; grandchildren, Esther L. Esh and Eli W. Glick.
The funeral will be private with interment in Gordonville Cemetery. Furman Home for Funerals, Leola.
A living tribute »