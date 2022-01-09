David D. Dubbs, 65, of Overlook Drive, Ephrata, passed away January 3, 2022 at the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born on March 27, 1956 in Schuylkill County, he was the son of Emma Louise (Roeder) Dubbs and the late Donald D. Dubbs.
David was the loving husband of Susan (Neidlinger) Dubbs, with whom he shared almost 43 years of marriage.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are a daughter, Mandy S. (Kevin) Derfler of Robesonia, and a son, Derek D. (Diana Nini) Dubbs of Allentown, NJ; four beautiful grandchildren, Madison, Dominic, Dylan, and Avery; his furry best friend, Samson and one brother, Daniel D. Dubbs of Schuylkill Haven.
David was a 1974 graduate of Pine Grove Area High School and a 1979 graduate of Millersville University.
His teaching and basketball coaching career began in 1979 at Minersville Area High School where his boys basketball team won a District 11 championship.
In 1985 he began teaching and coaching boys basketball at Ephrata Senior High School, where his teams won 3 section titles, advanced to the District III tournament 10 consecutive years, made one appearance in the PA state tournament and he was also named L-L Coach of the Year, twice. He was also an assistant women’s basketball coach at Elizabethtown College from 2015-2018. He was inducted into the Tubby Allen-Chet Rogowicz Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Ephrata Mountaineer Hall of Fame in 2015.
David’s last two coaching “stints” were his most cherished experiences. Last spring he helped his daughter, Mandy, coach the PA Flight 7th grade AAU team which included his granddaughter, Madison. The last few years he could also be found teaching his grandsons, Dominic and Dylan (at their home court) and granddaughter, Avery (at Flight practices) to love the game of basketball.
Teaching the X’s and O’s of basketball to young athletes was his passion, and because of his work ethic, the love for the game, and his commitment to his athletes, many lifelong friendships have continued through the years and were so important to him.
He retired from teaching in 2014 and that’s when his new hobby began. He loved antiques and “pickin.” He could always be found at Horst Auction Center on a Wednesday night and on weekends could be seen walking the aisles at Renningers and Stouts. He spent several weekends with his son, Derek, in the New England states looking for that special find. They were special times that both dad and son enjoyed spending together.
He was such a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Always there to offer his advice when needed and through the years enjoyed watching them all grow into amazing people. He loved his family deeply.
The family would like to give their sincere “thank you” to all the staff at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital for the excellent care David received during his hospitalization.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, 10:00 AM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron, with Pastor Larry Kipp officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing to honor David’s memory may make memorial contributions in his name to: PA Boxer Rescue, PO Box 826, Lancaster, PA 17608 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
