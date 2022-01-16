David D. Dubbs , 65, loving husband of Susan (Neidlinger) Dubbs, of Overlook Drive, Ephrata, passed away January 3, 2022 at the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:00 AM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron, with Pastor Larry Kipp officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
